Queiroz Arrives Thursday for First Black Stars Media Briefing

Carlos Queiroz will hold his first press conference as Black Stars head coach on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, with the session scheduled to begin at 1:00pm.

The former Manchester United assistant will arrive in Ghana on Thursday, with a formal unveiling expected to bring together media and key stakeholders. He will also be introduced to the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, as part of standard procedure.

The briefing will mark Queiroz’s first formal engagement with Ghanaian journalists since the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed his appointment last week. He is expected to outline his football philosophy, tactical direction, and immediate priorities as Ghana enters the final stretch of preparation for the 2026 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup.

Ghana were left without a coach 72 days before the World Cup kickoff after parting company with Otto Addo, following friendly defeats by Austria and Germany in March. The GFA moved swiftly to appoint Queiroz, who has signed a short-term arrangement structured through the World Cup, which will be re-evaluated after the tournament.

Queiroz, 73, brings extensive World Cup pedigree, having taken charge of national teams at five consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments. He led South Africa to qualification for the 2002 edition, guided Portugal to the knockout phase in 2010, and managed Iran at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

Time is pressing. Ghana’s build-up includes friendly matches against Mexico on May 22 and Wales on June 2 before the tournament proper begins.

Ghana plays its first Group L match against Panama on June 17, 2026, in Toronto, Canada, before facing England and Croatia in the remaining group fixtures. The Black Stars are making their fifth World Cup appearance, having reached the quarterfinals in 2010 before group-stage exits in 2014 and 2022.