GES to Pay Teachers’ Salary Arrears in Instalments From May

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that approval has been granted for the payment of salary arrears owed to newly recruited teachers covering the period from August 2024 to November 2025, with disbursements to begin in May 2026.

In a directive issued on April 20, 2026, GES indicated that the Ministry of Finance has authorised the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) to process the payments. The arrears cover the period from August 1, 2024, to November 2025, and are linked to the utilisation of the 2024 financial clearance.

The arrears will not be paid as a lump sum but will be released in instalments over four months, starting May 2026 through August 2026. Affected teachers are expected to receive four months’ worth of arrears each month during this period.

The move forms part of efforts to regularise salary payments and address delays affecting teachers who had already reported to post and commenced work during the period under review.

GES stated that the instalment approach is intended to ensure efficiency, accuracy, and transparency in the disbursement process.

The directive was signed by Acting Deputy Director-General (Management Services) Prof. Smile Dzisi on behalf of the Director-General of GES, and GES management has instructed all regional directors to communicate the update to heads of schools to ensure that affected staff are duly informed.