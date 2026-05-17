Open Document Format Marks 20 Years as ISO Standard

The Open Document Format (ODF) has marked 20 years as an open international standard for office documents, with Germany, Brazil, and the European Commission deepening adoption to safeguard digital sovereignty.

ODF cleared its Draft International Standard ballot at the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) on 3 May 2006 with unanimous approval, and was published as ISO/IEC 26300 on 30 November the same year. Two decades on, The Document Foundation argues that ODF remains the only open, vendor neutral, freely implementable international standard for office documents in use anywhere.

The Foundation contrasts ODF with Office Open XML, the rival format Microsoft pushed through ISO in 2008. In its view, the OOXML route has since produced a Strict variant that almost no implementation deploys and a Transitional variant designed to preserve undocumented behaviours of legacy products from a single vendor.

ODF, by contrast, has no Transitional mode, no undocumented behaviours, and no vendor whose roadmap can rewrite what conformance means, the Foundation said. The specification is publicly available at no cost from ISO and from OASIS, the schemas are auditable, and multiple free implementations exist independently of any commercial gatekeeper.

Government adoption has begun to reflect the technical case. Germany’s federal administration has mandated ODF through the Deutschland Stack initiative. Brazil legislated open formats into its educational system through Lei 15.211 of 2025. The European Commission’s own services remain under sustained pressure, including from the Foundation itself, to align procurement with the open standards commitments the Commission has previously signed.

Florian Effenberger, Executive Director of The Document Foundation, said governments now mandating ODF were “reclaiming a sovereignty they should never have surrendered,” framing the choice as political as much as technical.

The implementation core of the ODF ecosystem sits with LibreOffice, the reference implementation developed by The Document Foundation and a global volunteer community, and Collabora Online, which extends ODF support to enterprise and cloud deployments. The Foundation noted that other office suites marketing themselves with the language of openness while defaulting to a competing vendor format are not part of that ecosystem.

The Foundation will mark the anniversary across 2026 through publications, policy briefs, and community events. The LibreOffice Conference will dedicate a full track to ODF, coordinated with the OASIS Technical Committee that is advancing version 1.4 of the specification.

For its leadership, the lasting test of an open standard is whether it endures beyond the people and politics that created it. ODF, they argue, has aged the way public infrastructure should: quietly, reliably, and in the hands of users who depend on it without having to negotiate with anyone for the right to do so.