Uganda’s Sovereignty Law Reshapes Civil Society Funding Debate

Uganda’s Parliament passed the Protection of Sovereignty Bill on May 5, 2026, closing months of bitter national debate over foreign funding controls and the future of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) operating across the country.

Parliament passed the bill after adopting amendments that significantly narrowed its scope, removed contentious provisions, and introduced safeguards aimed at aligning the law with the Constitution and existing regulatory frameworks. The bill had attracted intense public interest and fierce pushback from across Ugandan society since its first reading on April 15, 2026.

Among the most significant revisions, the government ditched a proposal that would have classified Ugandan citizens living abroad as foreigners, a clause that had alarmed diaspora communities worldwide. The final version narrowed the definition of “agent” to conduct tied specifically to the regulated political activities outlined in the law, rather than applying it broadly to anyone receiving foreign support.

The development arrives as Parliament prepared for the full swearing-in of the 12th Parliament from May 13 to 15, 2026. Political attention has now shifted to whether a separate NGO Funding Bill, which first ignited the broader debate, will resurface as a standalone proposal under the new legislature.

That bill, petitioned to Parliament in February by youth activist and entrepreneur Nyanzi Martin Luther, sought to reduce heavy reliance on foreign donor financing among NGOs and CBOs by establishing structured government-backed support. The funding and tax-related elements of that earlier proposal were reportedly removed and integrated into the broader National Sovereignty Bill during policy refinement. That leaves the standalone NGO Funding Bill in legislative limbo as the 12th Parliament opens for business.

Civil society organisations and international observers have expressed sustained concern. The bill places significant restrictions on civic participation in governance and, by limiting who can develop or implement public policy, effectively sidelines civil society from key processes. The International Center for Not-for-Profit Law (ICNL) and rights organisations including Human Rights Watch warned earlier that several provisions were disproportionate responses to sovereignty concerns.

“This Bill is an existential threat to civil society and civic actors,” Civic Advisory Hub Executive Director Yonna Wanjala told Parliament during hearings.

Opposition lawmakers also raised economic objections, with Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi arguing the legislation created a hostile environment, compounding severe economic pain worsened by the recent withdrawal of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which pushed thousands of Ugandan health workers and NGO staff into immediate unemployment.

Under parliamentary procedure, private member initiatives and public petitions may be reintroduced by their sponsors or taken up by relevant committees if considered of national importance, leaving the future of the NGO Funding Bill politically open-ended.

With Uganda’s new legislature now seated, the central question is no longer whether the sovereignty debate reshaped national policy — it clearly has — but whether the 12th Parliament will chart a course that reconciles tighter state oversight with the constitutional freedoms that underpin the country’s civil society sector.