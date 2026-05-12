Only 3.4% of Nigerian Men Attend Antenatal Visits

United Nations Women (UN Women) has disclosed that just 3.4 percent of Nigerian men accompany their spouses to antenatal and postnatal clinic visits, describing the figures as a critical gap threatening the health of mothers and children across the country.

The data emerged at a two-day social norms training for traditional, religious and community leaders held in Makurdi, Benue State, focused on driving male engagement in support of antenatal care (ANC), postnatal care (PNC) and prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) in Nigeria.

Country Representative of UN Women to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ms Beatrice Eyong, represented by Acting Deputy Representative Mrs Patience Ekeoba, said recent UN Women research confirms that male participation in maternal healthcare remains alarmingly low across the country.

Beyond the clinic attendance figure, the research found that overall male partner involvement in maternal healthcare stands at just 13.8 percent. Only 3.3 percent of men attend more than two antenatal visits with their spouses, while the average Male Involvement Index sits at 19.8 percent.

Eyong said harmful cultural beliefs, gender norms, stigma and misinformation continue to hinder effective uptake of maternal healthcare and PMTCT services. She noted that many pregnant women still begin antenatal care late, deliver outside health facilities or fail to access essential postnatal care. These gaps contribute to maternal and infant illness, preventable deaths and new HIV infections among children, with Nigeria ranking high on the latter.

The training was designed to position traditional rulers, religious leaders and community stakeholders as agents of change, leveraging their social influence to shift attitudes toward male involvement and healthier family practices within their communities.