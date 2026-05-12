Greater Accra Mayor Applauds Sam Creatives CEO’s Fashion Impact

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has commended the Chief Executive Officer of Sam Creatives, Mr. Samuel Clottey, for his rapid growth and remarkable impact in Ghana’s fashion industry.

According to Honourable Michael Kpakpo Allotey, the dedication, creativity, and consistency demonstrated by Samuel Clottey continue to position Sam Creatives as one of the emerging brands contributing positively to the growth of the fashion and creative arts sector in the country.

He noted that the achievements of the young entrepreneur serve as an inspiration to many aspiring creatives and young business owners across Ghana.

The Mayor further praised the brand for promoting innovation, style, and professionalism while creating opportunities for young people within the fashion space. He encouraged Samuel Clottey to remain focused and continue striving for excellence as the brand expands to greater heights.

Speaking after receiving the commendation, Samuel Clottey expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Honourable Michael Kpakpo Allotey for the recognition and support. He stated that the acknowledgement serves as a motivation for him and his team to continue working hard and contributing meaningfully to the fashion industry.

Samuel Clottey also reaffirmed his commitment to building a strong and globally recognized fashion brand capable of representing Ghana on the international stage while empowering more young talents through creativity and entrepreneurship.