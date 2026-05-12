Trump to Undergo Annual Medical Exam at Walter Reed

United States President Donald Trump will undergo his annual dental and medical evaluations at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 26, the White House announced on Monday, describing the visit as part of his regular preventive health care.

Trump, who turns 80 next month, has repeatedly insisted he is in excellent physical and mental condition. The May 26 checkup is scheduled to take place shortly after his expected return from a high-stakes summit in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

His most recent publicised physical, conducted in April 2025, returned a score of 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), a standard screening tool for cognitive function. In October 2025, his physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, reported that advanced ECG-based metrics placed Trump’s cardiac age at 14 years below his chronological age.

Despite those assessments, questions about the president’s health have remained a recurring feature of political debate. Visible bruising on his right hand has drawn public attention, which the White House attributes to his daily aspirin regimen and the physical demands of frequent handshaking. Doctors evaluated Trump for leg swelling last summer and subsequently diagnosed him with chronic venous insufficiency.

In April 2026, a number of members of Congress called for a comprehensive cognitive assessment, citing what they described as increasingly volatile public behaviour. The White House has not indicated whether the May 26 evaluation will include a cognitive component beyond routine assessments.

Trump’s medical team continues to describe him as fully fit for duty.