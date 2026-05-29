OmniBSIC Bank Embeds Blockchain Nature Finance Into Operations

OmniBSIC Bank Ghana Ltd has become the first bank in Ghana and Africa to embed verified nature finance infrastructure into its core corporate banking operations, following a strategic partnership with Indelible, the fintech company behind the Pay2Nature platform.

Under the agreement, OmniBSIC Bank’s Corporate Banking team will deploy Pay2Nature to route micro-contributions from everyday payment transactions to verified conservation and biodiversity projects across Africa, connecting corporate clients, Ghanaian consumers, and local communities within a single financial infrastructure.

The partnership directly advances the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 13 and 15, covering climate action and life on land. Through Pay2Nature’s application programming interface (API) layer and Software as a Service (SaaS) dashboard, OmniBSIC Bank will access Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD)-aligned datasets, enabling corporate clients to conduct biodiversity assessments and produce disclosure-ready sustainability reporting.

Every fund flow and impact claim will be cryptographically signed using blockchain technology and independently verifiable, including on low-cost devices operating with limited connectivity.

“We are enabling clients to integrate sustainability directly into their everyday transactions,” said OmniBSIC Bank Managing Director Daniel Asiedu, adding that the partnership aligns profitability with purpose and positions Ghana at the forefront of nature finance globally.

The partnership is also set to extend beyond Ghana’s borders, with planned solutions to connect the Ghanaian diaspora to verified nature projects at home and broaden access to nature-based finance as it emerges as a global asset class.

OmniBSIC Bank posted 104 percent growth in profit before tax to GH₵641 million in 2025, with total assets more than doubling to GH₵21.58 billion, and was named Best Corporate Bank Ghana 2026 by Global Banking and Finance Review.

Rajesh Savji Parmar, Chief Executive Officer of Indelible, described Ghana as being at the centre of nature finance in Africa, and OmniBSIC Bank as the right institution to lead it.