Ghana Building Costs Ease: What Homebuilders Should Know Now

Ghanaians who put their building projects on hold because of soaring construction costs over the past two years may be looking at a more manageable environment, as the latest official data shows building inflation holding at a relatively low 2.2 percent in April 2026.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) confirmed the figure through its Prime Building Cost Index (PBCI), which tracks prices of materials, labour, and equipment across 406 items collected from 489 outlets in all 16 regions. Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu said the data is designed to “help households better plan construction projects and manage budgets.”

The most immediately useful finding for individual builders is that cement prices fell 11.2 percent compared to April last year, making it the cheapest it has been in the construction basket in recent memory. Steel also recorded negative inflation, meaning both of the most foundational materials for residential construction are currently cheaper than they were 12 months ago.

The GSS is advising households to take advantage of those declines by purchasing cement and steel early, before conditions potentially shift.

The relief, however, is not evenly spread. Glazing recorded the highest inflation in the basket at 16.2 percent, followed by plumbing materials at 14.5 percent and roofing sheets at 13 percent. Electrical works remained one of the largest overall contributors to construction cost increases. Builders budgeting for finishes and fittings should account for these pressures carefully and consider locking in supplier prices where possible.

Month-on-month, overall construction costs still rose 1.5 percent between March and April, a reminder that the easing trend is annual rather than immediate. Labour costs, however, are also moderating, with annual labour inflation slowing to 1 percent in April from 1.6 percent in March.

For contractors and developers, the GSS recommends regularly updating project budgets and securing medium-term supply contracts for volatile materials to avoid cost shocks mid-construction.