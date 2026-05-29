MTN Bright Scholarship 2026 Deadline Closes This Sunday

The MTN Ghana Foundation has issued a final reminder that applications for its 2026 Bright Scholarship programme will close on Sunday, 31 May 2026, urging eligible students to submit before the deadline via the scholarship portal at scholarship.mtn.com.gh.

The MTN Bright Scholarship is open to continuing students pursuing a first degree at any public tertiary institution in Ghana, as well as those enrolled in vocational and technical skills training programmes. Applicants must be Ghanaian nationals, demonstrate good conduct, and hold an excellent academic record. Teachers pursuing first degrees and postgraduate degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programmes are also eligible and are similarly reminded of Sunday’s closing date.

The scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, a book stipend, and a device for each beneficiary.

Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, said the programme addresses a critical gap in access to education. “This intervention will ease the financial burden on deserving students and help reduce the number of students who drop out of school due to financial constraints,” she said.

Wiafe noted that MTN Ghana Foundation had doubled the number of beneficiaries over the past two years in response to growing demand, reflecting the scale of financial need among Ghanaian tertiary students.

The MTN Bright Scholarship was launched in 2018 as part of a commitment MTN made during its 20th anniversary celebrations in 2016, when it pledged 300 scholarships over three years. The Foundation renewed the programme in 2021 as part of MTN’s 25th anniversary milestone.

Eligible applicants are urged to complete and submit their applications at scholarship.mtn.com.gh before midnight on 31 May 2026. For enquiries, contact MTNGhana.MediaOffice@mtn.com