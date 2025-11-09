Omah Lay Backs Davido for Grammy Win

Nigerian singer Omah Lay has publicly thrown his support behind fellow artist Davido following their joint Grammy nomination, revealing a deeper bond between the two musicians that goes beyond professional collaboration.

The track “With You,” featuring both artists, secured a nomination in the Best African Music Performance category at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. The recognition marks a significant milestone for Omah Lay, who received his first Grammy nomination through this collaboration.

In a candid Instagram post that caught the attention of fans and industry watchers, Omah Lay expressed what many found to be an unusual stance for a first-time Grammy nominee. “I’m excited about this Grammy nomination haha but fr fr I don’t give a sh!t about awards,” he wrote. The statement might have seemed dismissive, but the singer quickly clarified where his true priorities lie.

“Yeah but I really want it for OBO! He is the realest friend I’ve had in a while, he stood by during my hardest times,” Omah Lay added. The message revealed a personal dimension to their professional relationship, with Omah Lay crediting Davido with providing support during challenging periods in his life and career.

The nomination holds particular significance for Davido, whose journey with the Recording Academy has been marked by consistent recognition but elusive victory. Despite receiving four previous Grammy nominations, including two in the Best African Music Performance category since its introduction in 2023, Davido has yet to take home the golden gramophone. This year’s nomination presents another opportunity for the Afrobeats superstar to finally claim his first Grammy trophy.

The Best African Music Performance category has become a crucial platform for showcasing African talent on the global stage. Since its establishment, the category has highlighted the explosive growth and international appeal of Afrobeats and other African musical genres. Competition this year remains fierce, with several heavyweight contenders vying for the honour.

Omah Lay’s decision to publicly prioritize his collaborator’s success over his own potential win has resonated with many in the music community. It reflects a growing sense of camaraderie among African artists who increasingly view each other’s successes as collective victories for the continent’s music industry. The gesture also underscores how personal relationships within the industry can transcend competitive dynamics, particularly when artists feel genuinely supported during vulnerable moments.

The 68th Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast globally on CBS and streamed live on Paramount Plus, allowing fans worldwide to watch whether “With You” will earn its creators their first Grammy victory.

The collaboration between Omah Lay and Davido represents more than just a successful musical partnership. It exemplifies how African artists continue to push boundaries, create chart-topping music, and earn recognition on the world’s biggest stages. Whether they ultimately win the category or not, both artists have already achieved something valuable by creating music that resonates across borders and building relationships that extend beyond studio sessions.

For Davido, this nomination represents another chapter in his ongoing Grammy story. For Omah Lay, it marks the beginning of what could be a long relationship with the Recording Academy. Regardless of the outcome, the mutual respect and genuine friendship between these two artists has already won them admiration from fans and colleagues alike.