Police Arrest Two in Mpatasie Robbery Operation

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two men connected to a robbery and carjacking incident at Mpatasie near St. Anthony Hospital in the Ashanti Region. Chief Inspector Brigitte Babanawo, Public Relations Officer of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), identified the suspects as Issaka Jamal, aged 30, and Kwadwo Badu, aged 40.

The arrests occurred on November 8, 2025, along the Ofankor to St. John’s stretch of the Accra to Nsawam Highway after the suspects attempted to flee from police. One suspect sustained a gunshot wound while the other suffered minor injuries, and both are currently receiving treatment at the Police Hospital.

The robbery itself took place a day earlier. On November 7, the suspects and their accomplices attacked two occupants of an unregistered silver Hyundai Tucson bearing number plate DV 5357 Z at Mpatasie. The victims lost GH₵120,000 in cash, three mobile phones, identity cards, work tools, and other belongings before the attackers escaped with the vehicle.

The operation that led to the arrests was intelligence driven. On November 7, 2025, the CID Headquarters intercepted intelligence from the Bohyen District Police concerning the robbery incident. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had escaped from Kumasi and were heading toward Accra in the complainant’s unregistered Hyundai Tucson.

Acting on this information, the CID Unit Command activated its intelligence operations and mounted surveillance to track the suspects. The following day, a team conducting follow up operations spotted the vehicle with about four occupants along the Ofankor Barrier to St. John’s stretch on the Accra to Nsawam Highway.

When officers attempted to intercept the vehicle, the suspects tried to flee but realizing they had been surrounded, they abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Police pursued and arrested two of the suspects while the remaining two managed to escape. The manhunt for the other accomplices continues.

Chief Inspector Babanawo detailed the items recovered during the operation. Police retrieved the unregistered Hyundai Tucson, a customized number plate marked Congo 1 24, GH₵5,900 in cash, and various documents and personal effects from the scene. The recovered items have been secured at the Police Headquarters as evidence.

The incident adds to a series of carjacking and robbery cases that have recently plagued various parts of Ghana, particularly along major highways. The Ashanti Region has witnessed several such incidents in recent months, prompting intensified police operations and intelligence gathering efforts.

The successful arrest demonstrates the effectiveness of inter district police coordination and intelligence sharing. The swift response from the CID Headquarters, combined with actionable intelligence from the Bohyen District Police, enabled the tracking and interception of the suspects within 24 hours of the crime.

Authorities say efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the two remaining suspects who are currently on the run. The police have urged the public to provide any credible information that could assist in their arrest.

The two arrested suspects are expected to face charges related to robbery, carjacking, and potentially illegal possession of property. Their case will proceed through the judicial system once they have recovered sufficiently from their injuries to appear in court.

This arrest reflects the Ghana Police Service’s commitment to combating violent crime and protecting citizens from armed robbery and carjacking incidents. The service has emphasized the importance of community cooperation in crime prevention and has encouraged citizens to report suspicious activities promptly.

The recovery of a significant portion of the stolen items, including the vehicle itself, will provide relief to the victims. However, the substantial difference between the amount stolen and the cash recovered suggests that further investigation is needed to trace the missing funds.