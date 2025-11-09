Government and Labour Agree Nine Percent Salary Increase for 2026

The Government of Ghana and organised labour have agreed to a 9% increase in base pay for public service workers for 2026, following negotiations between stakeholders under the Public Services Joint Standing Negotiating Committee (PSJSNC).

The agreement, signed on Monday by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Ministry of Finance, and representatives of workers’ unions, covers the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) and will be effective from January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026.

The agreement stated that the base pay on the Single Spine Salary Structure has been increased by 9% across board from January 2026 to December 2026. The government also committed to ongoing engagement with unions on outstanding conditions of service and regular consultations on economic management.

The agreement was signed by Dr. George Smith Graham, Chief Executive of the FWSC, in the presence of Bro. Joshua Ansah, Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and Dr. Isaac Bampoe Addo, Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, the umbrella body for public service unions.

The move follows days of negotiations between government and labour over wage adjustments under Ghana’s SSSS, aimed at ensuring fair remuneration for civil servants while managing fiscal constraints. The 9% increase for 2026 represents a significant reduction from previous years, reflecting the government’s efforts to balance worker welfare with economic stability.

In 2024, public sector workers received a 23% increase for the first half of the year and 25% for the second half, marking one of the largest salary adjustments in recent years. For 2025, the government approved a 10% wage increase following negotiations with President John Dramani Mahama, who personally engaged with organised labour to secure their support for the adjustment.

The negotiations for 2026 began amid economic recovery efforts, with Ghana’s inflation rate declining to single digits in recent months and the cedi showing relative stability. The government has emphasized the need to maintain fiscal discipline while ensuring public sector workers receive fair compensation.

CLOGSAG represents major public service unions including the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana, Ghana National Association of Teachers, Government and Hospital Pharmacists Association, and several other professional bodies within the public sector.

The PSJSNC serves as the formal negotiating platform where government representatives and organised labour meet annually to determine salary adjustments for public sector workers. The committee’s decisions affect hundreds of thousands of civil servants across ministries, departments, and agencies.

Economic analysts have noted that the 9% increase aligns with the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which Ghana is set to exit in May 2026. The IMF has consistently emphasized the importance of maintaining wage bill discipline to ensure sustainable public finances.

Labour unions have historically pushed for higher percentage increases to help workers cope with rising costs of living, while government negotiators balance these demands against revenue constraints and debt service obligations. The Single Spine Salary Structure was introduced in 2010 to harmonize public sector pay and address disparities across different categories of workers.

The National Tripartite Committee, comprising representatives from government, employers, and organised labour, also meets annually to determine the national minimum wage. In 2025, the committee announced a 10% increase in the National Daily Minimum Wage to GH₵19.97, though labour groups have called for further reviews to better reflect the true cost of living.

Public sector workers constitute a significant portion of Ghana’s formal employment sector, with the government being the largest single employer. Salary negotiations therefore carry substantial fiscal implications, with the wage bill representing one of the largest components of recurrent expenditure in the national budget.

The 2026 agreement comes as Ghana continues its economic recovery following a challenging period marked by high inflation, currency depreciation, and a debt restructuring process. The government has prioritized restoring macroeconomic stability while addressing social needs including fair compensation for public sector employees.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is expected to present the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on November 13, 2025, which will provide detailed allocations for implementing the salary increase and other fiscal commitments for the upcoming year.

The agreement also includes provisions for continued dialogue between government and labour on outstanding conditions of service issues affecting various categories of public sector workers. These discussions typically address matters such as allowances, promotions, training, and workplace conditions beyond base pay adjustments.

Labour leaders have expressed cautious optimism about the 2026 agreement while emphasizing the need for government to honor its commitments and ensure timely implementation. Previous salary agreements have occasionally faced delays in payment, prompting complaints from workers and unions.

The successful conclusion of negotiations for 2026 provides certainty for budget planning and helps maintain industrial harmony within the public sector. However, unions have indicated they will monitor implementation closely and engage government on broader welfare concerns affecting their members.