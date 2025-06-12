Ofori-Atta Faces Interpol Notice in Ghana Corruption Probe

Ghana’s former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been placed on Interpol’s red notice list at the request of Ghanaian authorities investigating corruption allegations during his seven-year tenure.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor accuses the ex-minister of misusing public office for personal gain, including questionable financial dealings related to the $58 million National Cathedral project.

Ofori-Atta, currently receiving medical treatment in the United States, has denied all charges through his legal representatives. “These allegations misrepresent my ministerial role and decision-making authority,” he stated in a released response. The case marks the most high-profile action under President Mahama’s anti-corruption drive since the NDC assumed power in December 2024.

The former minister’s tenure included Ghana’s historic 2022 debt default and subsequent $3 billion IMF bailout. While Ofori-Atta attributes these events to global economic shocks, government auditors have identified several controversial financial transactions under his watch now under scrutiny. The Interpol notice complicates his potential return to Ghana, where legal proceedings await.

This development comes as Ghana implements strict governance reforms under its IMF program. Financial analysts suggest the case could impact investor perceptions of Ghana’s commitment to accountability, particularly regarding high-level officials. Ofori-Atta’s familial connection to former President Akufo-Addo adds political significance to the proceedings, which are being closely watched as a test of judicial independence.