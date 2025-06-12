Mahama Pledges Improved Conditions for Ghana’s Teachers

President John Mahama has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to enhancing teachers’ welfare during a meeting with the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) leadership.

The President described educators as “the bedrock of Ghana’s education system” and vowed to prioritize better compensation, working conditions, and professional development opportunities.

In a social media statement following Wednesday’s meeting, Mahama acknowledged GNAT’s contributions to national development, stating: “Their insights and commitment to the teaching profession are invaluable.” The discussion focused on concrete measures to address longstanding challenges facing Ghana’s teaching workforce, though specific policy details were not immediately disclosed.

The engagement comes amid ongoing negotiations between teacher unions and the government regarding service conditions and the implementation of previous agreements. Education analysts note this public commitment signals potential policy shifts as Ghana works to improve educational outcomes and teacher retention rates. The President’s characterization of teacher support as “a fundamental necessity for national progress” suggests the issue may feature prominently in upcoming education sector reforms.