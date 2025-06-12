Brahabebom Community Blows Whistles On Goldfields Ghana Ltd

The Brahabebom New Town Landlords Association has served a resolute ultimatum to Goldfields Ghana Limited, warning the mining giant to adhere to regulatory norms and community expectations or face the consequences.

Any attempt to mine in the Mantrim Pits will spark community outrage, with residents ready to take action. At a press conference in Brahabebome, Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly, on June 12, 2025, Chairman Emmanuel Brew Armoo declared:

“We’re alarmed by Goldfields’ operations, which have triggered significant disruptions to our community and flagrantly disregarded regulatory protocols.” “Despite prior agreements, Goldfields has consistently trampled our rights and safety,” he charged.

The association is demanding compliance with the 2018 CHRAJ report, including relocating residents within 500m of the mining area and compensating affected community members. “We petitioned CHRAJ in February 2018, and they advised Goldfields to partially resettle affected residents,” Mr. Armoo explained.

“Goldfields initially obtained approval to work 400m away but left after community pushback. Now, they’re mining less than 300m away without our consent,” he revealed. Armor vowed to keep pushing until Goldfields does the right thing. “As Wacam members too, we’re empowered to defend our rights and won’t stand idly by while Goldfields disregards our safety,” he stated.

The association is calling on regulatory bodies like the EPA and Minerals Commission to ensure Goldfields complies with the law. “We urge the media to shine a light on this urgent issue and prompt swift action,” he added. “Armed with knowledge and determination, we’ll protect our interests and make our voices heard.” “We warn Goldfields: no mining in Mantrim Pits until our demands are met,” Mr. Armoo concluded.