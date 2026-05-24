Obi Denies Avoiding Atiku Ahead Of 2027 Election

Presidential aspirant Peter Obi has dismissed claims that he is avoiding former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 election, speaking at a governance forum in Cape Town.

The former Anambra State governor, now a presidential aspirant under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), addressed the speculation on Friday at the Spier Dialogue 2026, a pan-African governance forum held in South Africa.

“So I can’t be running from him,” Obi said, describing Atiku as a respected leader and elder brother whose closeness to him left no room for any rift.

He stressed that his political choices reflected a different approach rather than personal differences with anyone.

The remarks followed months of strain between the two figures. Both had earlier adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a coalition platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Obi formally joined the ADC on January 1, 2026, and Atiku welcomed the move as a significant step in opposition coalition building.

The alliance later collapsed amid internal crises and legal disputes within the party. Obi said his exit had nothing to do with Atiku or ADC chairman David Mark, but with litigation that he believed distracted the party from national issues.

Obi subsequently left the ADC alongside former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso to join the NDC. Both leaders called for an end to politics driven by endless court battles.