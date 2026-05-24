Ada MP Criticises Youth Over Planned Demonstration

Ada Member of Parliament Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah has criticised local youth over their infrastructure protest, accusing them of political inconsistency and unfairly targeting the Mahama government.

In a Facebook post, the lawmaker said the group stayed silent for years under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration as key road projects stalled, yet had now mobilised against the government of President John Dramani Mahama.

She argued that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government had spent only about 18 months in office yet had already begun work on inner roads in the area, and she questioned the motives behind the protest.

“Today, your party has been in power for just one and a half years,” she wrote, contrasting the timeline with the NPP’s eight-year tenure.

Cudjoe-Ghansah also recalled that the NPP halted construction of the Kasseh to Ada Foah road in 2017, citing investigations, and said residents had staged no demonstration throughout that period.

The Ada Youth had taken to the streets on Saturday, demanding urgent action on deteriorating roads, healthcare, street lighting and coastal erosion across communities in the Greater Accra Region.

The group accused successive governments, including the former NPP administration, of failing to complete critical infrastructure despite the area’s economic strength in fishing, tourism, salt production and agriculture.

Their petition listed six roads needing urgent rehabilitation, among them the Sege-Lolonya, Kasseh-Ada Foah and Ada Foah-Totope routes, and called for a modernised Kasseh Market and renewed sea defence works for eroding coastal communities.

The youth gave the government three weeks to begin visible action, framing the appeal as a call for partnership rather than political confrontation. Lead convener Opesika Tetteh Puplampu signed the petition.