Ada Youth Demand Action On Roads, Health, Erosion

Youth groups in Ada have petitioned President John Mahama for urgent action on failing roads, weak healthcare and worsening coastal erosion, in an appeal submitted Saturday.

The group, calling itself Ada Youth, said residents across the Ada Traditional Area in the Greater Accra Region had endured preventable hardship for decades despite the enclave’s economic strength in fishing, tourism, salt production and agriculture.

The petition listed six roads requiring urgent rehabilitation, among them the Sege-Lolonya Road, Kasseh-Ada Foah Road and Ada Foah-Totope Road. The group described the routes as vital to trade and daily movement within the area.

“How many more lives must be affected before meaningful intervention is undertaken?” the petition asked.

Residents also want expanded street lighting, arguing that poor night visibility has fuelled insecurity and road safety risks across several communities.

On healthcare, the group pointed to limited emergency services, thin ambulance coverage and mounting pressure on existing facilities, while praising health workers who operate under difficult conditions.

The youth further called for modernisation of the Kasseh Market and fresh sea defence projects to protect coastal communities including Akplabanya, Anyam, Azizakpe, Aflive and Azizanya, all of which face persistent erosion.

The petition gave the government three weeks to begin visible work and stressed that the appeal was a request for partnership and development rather than political confrontation.

Lead convener Opesika Tetteh Puplampu signed the document, which the group copied to the Ministries of Roads and Highways, Health, Local Government, and Works and Housing.