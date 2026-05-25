Nzema Manle Bank Doubles Profit After Tax in 2025

Nzema Manle Community Bank PLC recorded a 104.95 percent surge in profit after tax for 2025, more than doubling its earnings year on year as the bank posted broad improvements across nearly every financial indicator and reinforced its position as one of the strongest performers in Ghana’s rural banking sector.

The results were presented at the bank’s 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Bonzo Kaku Senior High School Assembly Hall in Awiebo, where the Board of Directors and management outlined the bank’s 2025 performance and forward strategy.

Profit after tax rose from GHS 3.35 million in 2024 to GHS 6.87 million in 2025. Total deposits grew 32.22 percent to GHS 210.34 million, while net advances surged 88.35 percent to GHS 45.52 million, reflecting stronger customer confidence and disciplined credit deployment. Total assets expanded 33.58 percent to GHS 235.53 million, shareholders’ funds climbed 68.91 percent to GHS 15.67 million, and the capital adequacy ratio improved to 17.14 percent from 14.62 percent in 2024.

Board Chairman Ing. Philip Kwaw attributed part of the performance to Ghana’s improving macroeconomic environment in 2025, which he said delivered GDP growth of between 4.5 and 5.8 percent, moderating inflation, and a strengthening cedi. He said those conditions created a more stable operating landscape for community banks and that Nzema Manle Community Bank moved decisively to capitalise on the environment.

Despite the record results, the Board announced no dividend would be paid for 2025. The decision reflects a Bank of Ghana (BoG) directive requiring rural banks transitioning to community bank status to meet a minimum paid up capital threshold of GHS 5 million by December 31, 2026. To accelerate progress toward that target, the Board proposed transferring GHS 2.37 million from reserves to stated capital through the issuance of bonus shares at a ratio of one bonus share for every existing share held, pending regulatory approval.

Chief Executive Officer Thomas Quayson said the retained earnings reflected strategic intent rather than financial constraint. “While we could not declare dividends this year, our commitment to customers remains unwavering,” he said, framing the decision as an investment in the bank’s long-term capacity to serve its communities effectively.

Looking ahead, the bank outlined plans to expand mobile banking and USSD services through GhanaPay, extend tailored credit to farmers and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), strengthen risk management and compliance practices, and sustain community development investments in education, health, and cultural initiatives across its operating areas.