Ghana Card Now Readable at 44,000 World Airports

The Ghana Card can be read and recognised at more than 44,000 airports worldwide, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced, marking a significant advance in Ghana’s digital identity infrastructure and its international recognition within global travel systems.

Mr. Wisdom Yayra Koku Deku made the disclosure at the NIA’s 20th anniversary celebration, explaining that the Ghana Card now fully meets standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the global body responsible for establishing requirements for travel documents and airport identity systems. As a result, the card has been classified as an Electronic Machine Readable Travel Document (e-MRTD), placing it in the same technical category as modern biometric passports used internationally.

The card contains an encrypted electronic chip that airport scanners and border control systems can read to verify the holder’s identity and confirm the document’s authenticity digitally. The newer version of the Ghana Card uses upgraded ICAO 2.0 chip technology, which enables the card not only to be read electronically but also written to digitally, opening the possibility that future electronic visa systems could be integrated directly onto the card.

Despite the technical achievement, Mr. Deku noted that the Ghana Card does not yet replace the conventional passport for international travel. Most countries continue to operate immigration systems built around passport booklets, and many border control processes are not yet configured to process national identity cards in the same manner. Ghanaians travelling internationally will therefore still require a valid passport until those systems evolve.

Within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Ghana Card has already gained recognition as a valid travel and identification document, improving cross border movement, identity verification, and trade facilitation across the sub-region.

On the progress of national registration, Mr. Deku said the NIA had enrolled more than 19.4 million people aged 15 years and above, with over 18.7 million Ghana Cards issued nationwide. More than 229,000 foreign nationals residing in Ghana have also been registered. The authority’s Identity Verification System Platform has processed more than 200 million biometric verification transactions since its establishment, supporting banks, telecommunications companies, and government agencies in confirming identities electronically and securely.

The NIA has resumed registration of children between the ages of six and 14 years as part of efforts to build a comprehensive national identity database covering citizens from childhood, with officials saying early registration will improve access to education, healthcare, and social protection programmes. Separately, proposed legal reforms currently before Parliament seek to make biometric identity verification compulsory for certain transactions, a move Mr. Deku said would reduce fraud and strengthen confidence in Ghana’s identification infrastructure across both public and private sectors.

The Ghana Card now serves as the foundation for Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, mobile money interoperability, SIM registration, banking services, and digital public service delivery across the country, cementing its role as the backbone of Ghana’s digital identity ecosystem.