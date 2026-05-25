BoG and GRA Lead Black Stars World Cup Fundraising

Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup fundraising campaign has received significant contributions from state institutions and private companies, with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) among the largest donors as the mobilisation drive enters its final two weeks before the Black Stars’ preparations intensify.

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem disclosed the contributions during a sponsorship presentation by SIC Insurance and Timeline and Innovation Company Limited, confirming that the BoG had donated GH¢5 million to the campaign while the GRA transferred US$300,000 into a dedicated dollar account established for the exercise.

Timeline and Innovation Company Limited committed a further GH¢1 million beyond an earlier GH¢1 million contribution, raising its total support to GH¢2 million. SIC Insurance joined the campaign with GH¢1 million, while the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) contributed GH¢500,000.

“We are a life insurance company and we support the country’s vision for football,” said Ing. Solomon Twum Barimah, Managing Director of SIC Insurance, adding that the company was assembling additional life insurance packages for the national team and could announce further support in the weeks ahead.

The fundraising committee operates dedicated accounts in cedis, dollars, pounds, and euros held at the central bank, allowing contributors inside and outside Ghana to donate in their preferred currency. Mr. Ampem said the arrangement was intended to simplify participation and that recent exchange rate stability had reduced uncertainty around the value of foreign currency contributions.

He clarified that the committee’s role was strictly mobilisation. Once fundraising concludes, the full amount collected will be handed to the Ministry of Sports to manage deployment. The committee expects to complete the drive within two weeks. Ghana’s first match at the tournament, which opens June 11, is scheduled for June 17.

Dr. Felix Osum Boafo, Head of Monitoring and Evaluation at Timeline and Innovation Company Limited, said the company’s contributions were motivated by corporate solidarity with the Black Stars and a desire to support Ghana’s participation on the global stage.

The campaign reflects a growing trend across Africa toward public-private financing of major sporting events as governments face tighter fiscal space and competing budget demands. Ghana has operated under a reform programme supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in recent years, increasing public scrutiny over spending commitments outside priority sectors. The fundraising model reduces the direct burden on the national budget while maintaining institutional support for the national team.