Nyakrom Community Bank Exceeds BoG Capital Target

In line with the Bank of Ghana’s directive requiring all rural banks to raise their stated capital to GH¢5 million by the end of 2026 or risk merging, Nyakrom Community Bank PLC (formerly Nyakrom Rural Bank), Ghana’s first rural bank, has surpassed the target. The announcement was made by Board Chairman Nana Ambrose Linson Arthur during the bank’s 45th Annual General Meeting over the weekend.

As part of the directive, rural banks are also mandated to rebrand as community banks. Nana Arthur reported that the bank’s operating income rose from GH¢37.8 million in 2024 to GH¢47.4 million in 2025, a 25 percent increase, while operating expenses grew from GH¢33.2 million to GH¢41.6 million, representing a 26 percent rise. Profit before tax stood at GH¢5.8 million in 2025 compared to GH¢4.6 million the previous year. Deposits increased from GH¢138.9 million to GH¢172.1 million, while loans and advances expanded from GH¢72.3 million to GH¢98.5 million.

The bank also invested in corporate social responsibility, disbursing GH¢44,500 in scholarships to nine brilliant but needy students and supporting community initiatives such as the Akwambo festivals in Agona Nyakrom, Agona Swedru, and Upper Bobikuma, as well as institutions including the Achiase Jungle Warfare School, R&F Foundation, Mother Care Orphanage Home, and Kwame Nab-Medical Care.

The AGM also marked the launch of the bank’s 50th anniversary celebrations, which began in March and feature activities such as floats, inter-school quizzes, football galas, radio talk shows, inter-bank competitions, and a grand durbar for shareholders across its branches.