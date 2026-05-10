Ralph Poku-Adusei Backs BECE Candidate With Special Needs, Motivates 2026 Batch

The Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Hon. Ralph Poku-Adusei, has reaffirmed his commitment to expanding educational support for students in the constituency, with a special pledge to assist a physically challenged candidate who sat for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Speaking to candidates at the Abbot, Ofoase Kokoben, and Anwiankwanta examination centres before and after their final paper on Friday, May 8, 2026, the MP offered encouragement and congratulated the students for completing the exams without incident.

He urged them to approach their results with confidence and determination.

“Your hard work and discipline throughout your preparation should give you every reason to expect success,” Hon. Poku-Adusei said.

“I encourage you to make yourselves, your families, and Bekwai proud. We are investing in you because we believe in the future you are building.”

The legislator highlighted his School Starter Pack Scholarship Scheme (SPSS) as a key intervention designed to ease the transition from Junior High School to Senior High School.

He announced plans to expand the scheme in 2026 to reach more deserving students. He also referenced ongoing support through the School Performance Appraisal Meeting (SPAM) and other educational initiatives aimed at improving access and performance across the constituency.

Special Attention for a Determined Candidate

During his visit, Hon. Poku-Adusei met Master Kingsley Owusu Baffoe of Dominase M/A JHS, who wrote the examination from a wheelchair.

The MP assured the young candidate of personal support to the next level of his education, should he excel in the BECE.

“Education must be inclusive. Master Kingsley’s determination is a lesson to us all,” the MP stated. “If he succeeds, we will ensure that his physical condition does not become a barrier to his academic progress.”

The Municipal Director of Education, Mrs. Leticia Obeng, disclosed that 3,027 candidates from Bekwai registered and sat for the exams this year.

She noted the figure reflected a marked improvement in school retention, with only two pregnant candidates recorded—down from previous years. She described the 2026 exams in the municipality as “unusually peaceful and incident-free.”

Mrs. Obeng, accompanied by her Deputy Director Mr. Nsafoah and the Directorate’s PRO, Mr. Abekah, commended teachers, parents, and community leaders for their role in maintaining order and focus during the examination period.

Also present were the NPP Constituency Chairman and other party executives, parents, and teachers, who joined in encouraging the candidates as they concluded their papers.

A Call to Build on Progress

Closing his engagement, Hon. Poku-Adusei said the investments being made in education were intended to produce graduates who would contribute meaningfully to Bekwai’s development.

He called on students, teachers, and parents to sustain the momentum and uphold discipline.

“As a constituency, we are determined to raise standards and create opportunities for every child, regardless of circumstance,” he said. “Success in this exam is not the end, but the beginning of a greater responsibility to yourself and to the community.”

The BECE results are expected to be released later this year, with successful candidates proceeding to Senior High School under the Free SHS programme.