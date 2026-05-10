President President Mahama Celebrates Wife Lordina and Mothers Across Ghana on Mother’s Day

President John Dramani Mahama has celebrated mothers across Ghana and the world with a heartfelt Mother’s Day message shared on his Facebook page.

In his message, Mahama expressed appreciation to all mothers for their love, sacrifices, and dedication to their families and society.

“Today is another opportunity for us to celebrate our mothers. Thank you to you all,” he wrote.

The President also paid special tribute to his wife, Lordina Mahama, describing her as the heart and strength of their family.

“To you, Lordina, the kids and grandkids just want to thank you for being the heart and strength of our family,” he added.

Mahama concluded his message by wishing all mothers a Happy Mother’s Day, a message that has attracted warm reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.