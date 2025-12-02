NVIDIA Invests Two Billion Dollars in Synopsys Engineering Partnership

NVIDIA announced a strategic partnership with Synopsys on December 1, 2025, combining artificial intelligence and accelerated computing capabilities to transform design and engineering workflows across multiple industries, backed by a two billion dollar equity investment.

The multiyear collaboration integrates NVIDIA CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture) accelerated computing, agentic and physical AI, and Omniverse digital twins to achieve simulation speed and scale previously unattainable through traditional central processing unit (CPU) computing. NVIDIA purchased two billion dollars in Synopsys common stock at 414.79 dollars per share.

Research and development teams across semiconductor, aerospace, automotive, and industrial sectors face mounting challenges including workflow complexity, escalating development costs, and time to market pressures. The partnership combines NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing strengths with Synopsys’ engineering solutions to enable teams to design, simulate, and verify intelligent products with greater precision, speed, and reduced costs.

Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive officer of NVIDIA, stated that CUDA graphics processing unit (GPU) accelerated computing revolutionizes design by enabling simulation at unprecedented speed and scale. He described capabilities spanning atoms to transistors, chips to complete systems, creating fully functional digital twins inside computers. Huang characterized the partnership as harnessing NVIDIA’s accelerated computing and AI to reimagine engineering and design.

Sassine Ghazi, president and CEO of Synopsys, emphasized that developing next generation intelligent systems demands engineering solutions with deeper electronics and physics integration, accelerated by AI capabilities and computing power. He positioned Synopsys and NVIDIA as uniquely qualified to deliver AI powered, holistic system design solutions that will transform engineering practices.

The partnership builds on existing technology collaborations through several initiatives. Synopsys will accelerate and optimize its compute intensive applications portfolio using NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries and AI physics technologies. Applications span chip design, physical verification, molecular simulations, electromagnetic analysis, and optical simulation.

The companies are advancing agentic AI engineering by integrating Synopsys AgentEngineer technology with NVIDIA’s agentic AI technology stack. This includes NVIDIA NIM microservices, NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit software, and NVIDIA Nemotron models to enable autonomous design capabilities for electronic design automation (EDA) and simulation workflows.

Digital twin development represents another collaboration focus, connecting physical and digital worlds through next generation virtual design, testing, and validation. Solutions will utilize NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA Cosmos, and other technologies serving semiconductor, robotics, aerospace, automotive, energy, industrial, and healthcare sectors.

Synopsys and NVIDIA plan to make accelerated engineering solutions accessible to teams of all sizes by enabling cloud access for GPU accelerated engineering tools. The companies agreed to develop joint go to market initiatives reaching engineering teams across industries with both on premise and cloud ready solutions.

The go to market effort will leverage Synopsys’ global network of thousands of direct sellers and channel partners, building on the company’s broad customer base and existing agreement to license, sell, and support Omniverse technology embedded in Synopsys simulation solutions.

Both companies emphasized the partnership remains non exclusive, with NVIDIA and Synopsys continuing to work with the broader semiconductor and electronic design automation ecosystem to create shared growth opportunities for engineering and design futures.

The CEOs conducted a webcast press conference at 7 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on December 1 to discuss the announcement details. NVIDIA, trading on NASDAQ under ticker symbol NVDA, positions itself as the world leader in AI and accelerated computing technology.

The strategic investment and partnership signal significant commitment to transforming engineering workflows through AI integration and accelerated computing capabilities, potentially opening new market opportunities across multiple sectors requiring advanced simulation and design tools.