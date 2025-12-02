United States Approves Advanced Chip Exports to UAE Firm G42

The White House has authorized exports of advanced artificial intelligence semiconductors to G42, the United Arab Emirates based technology company, marking a significant transition from planning to deployment within the UAE-U.S. AI corridor.

The approval enables full scale deployment of trusted AI infrastructure and accelerates foundational projects already underway in the UAE. Key initiatives include Stargate UAE, a one gigawatt AI compute cluster being built by G42 for OpenAI in partnership with Oracle, Cisco, NVIDIA, and SoftBank Group.

Stargate UAE forms part of the larger UAE-U.S. AI Campus, a five gigawatt AI infrastructure hub designed to deliver compute capacity and low latency inferencing for the wider region. The licensing also supports expanded technology collaborations with leading U.S. hyperscalers and chipmakers including Microsoft, AMD, Qualcomm, and Cerebras.

Advanced chip deployment will operate under the Regulated Technology Environment (RTE), a technology and compliance framework pioneered by G42 and approved under U.S. Department of Commerce and Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) guidelines. The framework reflects close U.S.-UAE collaboration to enable secure global diffusion of American technology.

Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, described the announcement as a defining moment for the company and its partners, transitioning from planning into execution. He stated the shared infrastructure model establishes a new benchmark for secure, high performance computing designed to serve both nations’ needs. Xiao emphasized maintaining symmetry and trust at every layer, with UAE developments matched in the United States.

The UAE represents the only nation in its region to undertake this scale of infrastructure development aligned with U.S. regulatory frameworks, export controls, and governance protocols. The authorization reflects bilateral trust and shared commitment to secure, scalable AI infrastructure.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Secretary General of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, characterized the decision as affirming trust depth underpinning the UAE-U.S. relationship. He described it as reflecting shared strategic outlook where technology serves as a platform for stability, economic resilience, and long term cooperation beyond merely a progress tool.

G42’s operational AI infrastructure includes three Top500 supercomputers globally, ranking second and third in the Middle East region. The company recently announced its Maximus-01 supercomputer in New York, which ranks 20th globally among the world’s most powerful computing systems.

The company’s expanding AI infrastructure footprint now spans Abu Dhabi, France, and multiple United States locations including California, Minnesota, Texas, and New York. This geographic distribution demonstrates G42’s strategy of maintaining parallel infrastructure development across both nations to ensure operational symmetry.

The chip export approval represents a pivotal development in U.S. technology policy toward the Middle East, establishing precedent for advanced semiconductor distribution under strict regulatory frameworks. The move signals confidence in G42’s compliance capabilities and the UAE’s commitment to technology governance standards.

Industry observers note the authorization could accelerate AI development across the region while maintaining U.S. oversight through the Regulated Technology Environment framework. The partnership model may serve as a template for future international AI infrastructure collaborations requiring advanced chip access.