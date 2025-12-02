Hyundai Hosts Global Hydrogen Summit with All Electric Fleet

Hyundai Motor Group is co-hosting the Hydrogen Council Global CEO Summit in Seoul from December 2 to 4, bringing together international leaders to discuss hydrogen’s role in the global energy transition.

The summit marks the first large scale business event to use exclusively hydrogen powered transportation, with 50 Hyundai NEXO fuel cell sport utility vehicles and six UNIVERSE fuel cell buses providing all delegate transport. The initiative highlights Hyundai’s commitment to sustainable mobility and supporting a hydrogen driven economy.

Approximately 200 chief executives and senior executives from nearly 100 hydrogen companies will attend, alongside government officials from Korea, France, Germany, and Australia. The Hydrogen Council, launched at the 2017 World Economic Forum in Davos, unites companies globally with a shared vision to advance clean energy transition through hydrogen technology.

Jaehoon Chang, Vice Chair of Hyundai Motor Group, expressed honor in hosting the 2025 Global CEO Summit and welcoming international leaders to South Korea. He emphasized the event showcases Korea’s hydrogen industry strength and progress while highlighting collective commitment to transforming vision into action. Chang identified demand as the industry’s next major challenge, calling public private collaboration essential to realizing hydrogen’s full potential during the upcoming scale up phase.

As Hydrogen Council Co-Chair, Hyundai Motor Group provides comprehensive logistical support through its fuel cell vehicle fleet, establishing a sustainability precedent for event operations. Delegates will experience Korea’s hydrogen mobility ecosystem firsthand through Ride and Drive sessions featuring NEXO SUVs and visits to key infrastructure sites including the National Assembly hydrogen refueling station.

The summit agenda focuses on actionable roadmaps for scaling hydrogen projects and solutions to meet global energy transition goals. Collaborative discussions will center on driving hydrogen development’s next phase by addressing priorities including demand growth, regulatory frameworks, infrastructure expansion, and standardization.

Technology demonstrations include video footage captured by a hydrogen drone from Doosan Mobility Innovation, underscoring Korea’s technological leadership in hydrogen innovation. Hyundai will host a dedicated Korean Market Session in collaboration with leading Korean companies to spotlight advanced domestic hydrogen market practices.

Hyundai Motor Group positions itself as a hydrogen mobility pioneer, reinforcing commitment to driving global energy transition through hydrogen powered solutions. The company operates HTWO, a dedicated hydrogen brand and business platform leveraging end to end expertise spanning production, storage, and application to accelerate innovation.

HTWO evolves as an open platform for collaboration, investment, and partnerships, underscoring Hyundai’s role in building a sustainable hydrogen economy. The platform reflects the company’s strategy to facilitate industry wide cooperation in advancing hydrogen technology commercialization.

Hyundai Motor Group employs approximately 250,000 people worldwide across a value chain encompassing mobility, steel, construction, logistics, finance, information technology, and services. The Group’s mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, all contributing to the organization’s mission of creating a better future through innovative transportation solutions.

The Seoul summit represents a significant moment for Korea’s hydrogen sector, demonstrating the country’s infrastructure capabilities and technological advancement in fuel cell applications. The event provides a platform for international cooperation on hydrogen development while showcasing practical implementations of the technology in daily operations.