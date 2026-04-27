Nungua Performs Sacred Kpokpoi Rite For World Balance

The ancient coastal town of Nungua on Sunday observed a significant traditional rite as part of activities marking the 2026 Kplejoo Homowo, with the sprinkling of Kpokpoi—a customary Ga-Dangme meal—performed in a solemn ceremony steeped in centuries-old tradition.

The ritual, known as “Djenten Nishwamɔ Kusum,” meaning the preliminary sprinkling of Kpokpoi to the four cardinal points of the world, was led by the Gborbu Wulomo and Overlord of the Ga-Dangme State, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru. The ceremony signifies the spiritual preparation ahead of the main Homowo Festival, widely celebrated across Ga-Dangme communities.

Clad in traditional regalia and accompanied by selected ritual office holders, the Gborbu Wulomo undertook the sacred exercise in strict silence, in accordance with custom. The rite, which involves invoking ancestral spirits and offering food to spiritual entities believed to sustain the balance of the world, drew community members and cultural enthusiasts who observed from a distance.

Speaking in an interview after the ceremony, Tɛtsɛ Nii Kofi Bortey Frankwa II, the Nungua Mankralo Shoɔnɔtalɔ, Oyibi Gɔŋteŋ Maŋtsɛ, and Chairman of the 2026 Kplejoo Homowo Planning Committee, underscored the historical and spiritual significance of the ritual.

He noted that the tradition dates back over 820 years, long before colonial influences, and has been faithfully preserved by generations of the Ga-Dangme people.

According to him, Nungua holds a unique spiritual position, as it is believed to be home to the “meridian rock,” regarded by ancestors as the centre of the world.

“Our forebears identified Nungua as the middle of the world centuries ago. This rite is performed annually to feed the energies that hold the world in place and maintain balance,” he explained.

He further revealed that only seven designated traditional office holders, representing key spiritual energies, are permitted to partake in the preparation of the sacred meal. During the process, participants communicate only through signs, as tradition holds that they assume a spiritual state to enable them perform the rite effectively.

Following the preparation, the Gborbu Wulomo sprinkles the Kpokpoi at various shrines and spiritual points, symbolically feeding what he described as the “99 deities” of Nungua. He explained that the number 99, in traditional numerology, represents completeness and infinity, reinforcing Nungua’s status as a spiritual hub of the Ga-Dangme people.

The ritual also marks the preparation of Atobii, the first Kpokpoi ahead of the main Homowo celebrations. This act, he said, ensures that spiritual entities are fed before the general populace partakes in the festival meal, thereby preventing spiritual interference during communal celebrations.

“This is the signal to all Ga-Dangme communities that the Homowo season has begun. Nungua leads this process every year on behalf of all traditional authorities and even the wider world,” he stated.

Significantly, a light rainfall shortly after the ceremony was interpreted as a positive spiritual sign. Tɛtsɛ Frankwa II described it as “Obleku,” an indication that the ancestors and divine forces had accepted the offering.

He urged the youth to take an active interest in preserving such traditions, warning that failure to pass on this knowledge could disrupt cultural continuity and spiritual balance.

“If these customs are not properly upheld, it could have consequences not only for Nungua but for the entire Ga-Dangme people and beyond,” he cautioned.

The Kplejoo Homowo 2026 which spans several months, continues with other traditional rites leading up to the main celebration.

By Kingsley Asiedu