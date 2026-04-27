Gomashie Reaffirms Commitment To Aflao

The Member of Parliament for Ketu South and Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, honoured an invitation from the Aflao Traditional Council, reinforcing her bond with both the people of Ketu South and the traditional leadership.

The gathering at Aflao brought together chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, and residents, who warmly received her and commended her for her dedication to development and respect for tradition. Hon. Gomashie attended not only in her governmental role but also in her traditional capacity as Mama Dramedo I, a title symbolizing her bridge between governance and tradition.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Volta Regional Minister Hon. James Gunu, Council of State Member H.E. Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, Deputy Minister for Local Government Hon. Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, Deputy Ambassador to Togo H.E. Bright Solo Kumordzie, and the Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Nicholas Kwabla Worclachie.

In her remarks, Hon. Gomashie recalled how her service to Ketu South earned her recognition from the Aflao Traditional Area, with the Paramount Chief, Torgbuiga Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V, conferring on her the title Mama Dzamedo I. She reaffirmed her commitment to development, assuring the Council that road projects in the area would soon commence following her engagement with the Minister for Roads and Highways. She emphasized that improving road infrastructure remains her top priority to boost economic activity and enhance residents’ quality of life.

Welcoming the delegation, Torgbuiga Amenya Fiti V expressed appreciation to the MP and her team for honouring the invitation and outlined pressing challenges facing the traditional area, appealing for government intervention.

In a gesture of support, Hon. Gomashie and the dignitaries donated Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS50,000) and fifty plastic chairs to the Aflao Traditional Council. The Council expressed profound gratitude and pledged continued support for her work as MP and Minister of State.