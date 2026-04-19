IERPP holds press conference on political and CSO silence over natural resources under siege

The Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy (IERPP) will on Monday, April 20, 2026, hold a press conference to draw national attention to growing concerns over the management and protection of Ghana’s natural resources.

The press briefing, scheduled for 2:00 PM at the Ghana International Press Centre (GiPC), will be held under the theme: “Our Natural Resources Under Siege: Why the Deafening Silence on the Political and CSO’s Front?”

According to the Institute, the engagement is intended to open up public discourse on what it views as increasing threats to the country’s natural resource base, while also questioning the silence or limited response from key political actors and civil society organisations.

The event is expected to bring together policy analysts, researchers, media practitioners, and stakeholders in governance and environmental management. Discussions are expected to focus on accountability in resource governance, institutional responses to environmental degradation, and the broader role of civil society in advocacy and oversight.