NSA Forms Committee to Replace Flawed Digital Platform

The National Service Authority has inaugurated a nine-member Transition and Implementation Steering Committee to oversee the development of a new digital platform after an audit found the existing deployment system below acceptable standards.

Board Chairman Emmanuel Okai Mintah announced the committee formation on Wednesday, stating it will guide the Authority’s digital transformation process to ensure seamless migration from the current system that was deemed unfit for purpose.

The initiative follows a June 17, 2025, presidential directive to the Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment ordering suspension of the existing platform, operational audit, and design of a replacement system. The directive came after The Fourth Estate investigations exposed concerns about the Central Management System’s integrity.

Dr. Wisdom Atiwoto of the NSA Board chairs the committee tasked with overseeing phased transition, directing new platform development, and supervising deployment across core functions including personnel enrollment, postings, payroll, allowances, and scheme administration.

The new platform aims to tackle ghost names and strengthen verification processes that have plagued the national service system. The Authority assured service personnel that migration will not disrupt operations or benefits under the National Service Act, Act 1119 (2024).

The upgraded system promises enhanced efficiency, transparency, security, and real-time verification of postings, addressing longstanding concerns about the integrity of national service administration. The NSA committed to providing regular updates on the committee’s progress throughout the transition period.

The digital reforms come as the NSA tightened enrollment checks for 2025/2026, rejecting 3,597 students from unaccredited institutions out of 135,990 submissions. These measures reflect broader efforts to strengthen oversight and eliminate fraudulent activities within the national service system.

The committee’s establishment represents the government’s response to systemic weaknesses in digital service delivery identified through investigative reporting and internal audits. The transition timeline and specific technical specifications for the new platform remain under development.

The Authority emphasized that despite the platform change, core obligations to national service personnel will continue uninterrupted. The committee will work to ensure the new system meets modern digital standards while maintaining service continuity for thousands of national service participants.

The digital transformation initiative aligns with broader government efforts to modernize public service delivery through technology while addressing concerns about transparency and accountability in national service administration.