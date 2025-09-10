Rektron Cries Sabotage Over Ghana’s AT-Telecel Merger Plan

Canadian conglomerate Rektron Group has accused the Ghanaian government of possible sabotage after officials announced plans to merge AT Ghana with Telecel Ghana, potentially derailing Rektron’s $150 million acquisition bid for the struggling state-owned telecom operator.

The controversy centers on Rektron’s June announcement of its intention to acquire 60% of AT Ghana, which Communications Minister Sam George had previously confirmed the government was considering. However, recent government statements about pursuing an AT-Telecel merger instead have prompted allegations of unfair treatment from the Canadian company.

Co-Founder Sanjeev Tolia told Techfocus24 that after providing all necessary documentation to government-appointed transaction advisor KPMG, including financial proof of funds, the company received “complete silence” before learning about the proposed merger through media reports.

The Communications Ministry announced the government will merge AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana to create what it describes as a stronger and more sustainable telecom operator, citing AT Ghana’s precarious financial situation with over $10 million in losses within the first eight months of 2025 alone.

The merged entity would command a combined subscriber base of 10.44 million, giving them 26.1 percent market share as Ghana’s second-largest telecom player, though still trailing MTN’s dominant position.

Minister George defended the merger decision, arguing that AT Ghana’s losses are funded by taxpayers and represent money that should be used for infrastructure development. He revealed that tower company ATC Ghana presented a GH¢1.5 billion ($123 million) bill for AT Ghana’s debts alone and is threatening complete shutdown.

The minister later clarified that the arrangement is neither a merger nor acquisition but rather a temporary regulatory intervention to protect subscribers and address accumulated debts.

Rektron’s $150 million offer for 60% equity in AT Ghana comes with promises of comprehensive restructuring and modernization. Tolia disputed the government’s claim that $600 million in upfront capital injection is needed, arguing such investment would be phased over 3-4 years as the business scales.

The Canadian company, described as publicly listed with access to global capital markets, emphasizes its management team’s Wall Street banking experience in restructuring and turnaround situations. Tolia said creditors had expressed optimism about Rektron’s entry as offering a credible restructuring solution.

Rektron signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Ghana on May 21, 2025, regarding the acquisition, which the company says envisioned bringing well-resourced strategic partnership with both funding and technical expertise.

The acquisition proposal includes plans for significant fresh equity injection to clear debt, fund new billing systems, and modernize network infrastructure. Rektron promised AT Ghana would be prepared for 4G launch within 18-24 months, with clear 5G pathway once spectrum is allocated.

Technical integration between AT Ghana and Telecel is reportedly 95% complete, with roaming already operational. The government plans to absorb all 300 AT Ghana staff before September’s end, with commercial restructuring finalized within 120 days.

However, multiple stakeholders confirmed to Techfocus24 that the merger process has progressed significantly despite ministerial backtracking on definitive statements. The conflicting signals have created uncertainty about government intentions regarding both the merger and Rektron’s acquisition proposal.

Tolia indicated Rektron remains interested in AT Ghana but warned against prolonged litigation, stating the company will pursue formal channels including letters to the minister and chief of staff while monitoring developments.

The dispute highlights challenges facing Ghana’s telecom sector, where AT Ghana struggles with debt while the government seeks sustainable solutions. The choice between private acquisition and merger with another state-influenced operator reflects broader questions about privatization versus consolidation strategies.