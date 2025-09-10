Oracle Founder Ellison Overtakes Musk as World’s Richest

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison claimed the title of world’s richest person Wednesday morning, surpassing Elon Musk after his net worth skyrocketed to $393 billion following Oracle’s explosive stock surge. The 81-year-old technology pioneer now leads Musk, whose fortune stands at $385 billion according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.

Ellison’s wealth jumped by $89 billion to $383.2 billion on Wednesday after Oracle’s stunningly strong earnings report Tuesday evening, with some sources reporting the gain exceeded $100 billion in a single day. Oracle shares soared more than 35% Wednesday morning as investors responded to surging demand for the company’s data center infrastructure from artificial intelligence companies.

The dramatic wealth shift reflects Oracle’s transformation into a critical player in the AI revolution. The database giant has positioned itself as essential infrastructure for companies developing artificial intelligence applications, with Chief Executive Safra Catz revealing Oracle signed multiple multibillion-dollar contracts during the latest quarter.

Oracle’s strategic pivot toward AI infrastructure has paid enormous dividends for shareholders. The company announced a landmark deal in July to supply OpenAI with 4.5 gigawatts of electricity to power its AI operations, illustrating Oracle’s central role in supporting the computational demands of next-generation technology.

Ellison’s journey to the top traces back to 1977, when he co-founded Software Development Laboratories with Bob Miner and Ed Oates in Santa Clara, California. That company eventually became Oracle Corporation, where Ellison serves as executive chairman and chief technology officer while maintaining his position as the company’s largest individual shareholder.

The wealth milestone represents more than financial achievement for Ellison, who dropped out of college before building one of Silicon Valley’s most enduring enterprises. Beyond Oracle, he owns 98% of Hawaii’s Lana’i Island and has invested heavily in various ventures including tennis, having revitalized the Indian Wells tournament.

Musk’s displacement from the top spot ends his nearly year-long reign as the world’s wealthiest individual. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO first claimed the title in 2021 but has experienced wealth fluctuations tied to Tesla’s volatile stock performance and his various business ventures.

Despite Wednesday’s setback, Musk’s financial prospects remain robust. His recently approved Tesla compensation package could potentially reach $1 trillion in value if the electric vehicle maker achieves specific performance milestones, though such projections depend on the company’s future execution.

The changing of the guard atop the wealth rankings underscores how quickly fortunes can shift in today’s technology-driven markets. Oracle’s market capitalization now approaches $700 billion, cementing its position among the world’s most valuable companies as artificial intelligence reshapes global business priorities.

Ellison’s ascension highlights the immense value investors place on companies controlling critical infrastructure for emerging technologies. As AI applications proliferate across industries, Oracle’s database and cloud computing capabilities have become increasingly valuable, driving the company’s remarkable stock performance.

The milestone also demonstrates how established technology companies can reinvent themselves for new market opportunities. Oracle’s successful transition from traditional database software to AI infrastructure provider showcases the potential for legacy firms to capture value in rapidly evolving sectors.