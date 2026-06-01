NPP Suspends US Branch Elections Pending Legal Review

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has ordered its United States branch to suspend all election activities pending a legal review of its internal voting rules.

In a letter dated May 31 and signed by General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua, the party said it acted after a May 28 memorandum from the NPP-USA branch that challenged aspects of the approved guidelines for external branch elections.

The national secretariat said it had referred the matter to its Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee for review and advice, in line with the party’s constitution, and would communicate the committee’s findings later. The USA branch was told to halt all election activity “until further notice.”

The move follows weeks of friction over revised guidelines the National Executive Committee approved on April 8. NPP-USA members had argued the rules stripped many members in good standing of their voting rights and eased eligibility to contest branch office, and the branch recently voted to run its 2026 elections under its own bylaws instead.

The standoff points to wider tensions between the party’s Accra leadership and its diaspora branches as the NPP rebuilds after its 2024 election defeat and prepares for internal contests ahead of 2028.