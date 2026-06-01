Ghana’s Economy Is Back, Forson Tells Diaspora

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson says Ghana’s economy is back after a profound 2022 crisis the Mahama government inherited, telling a UK town hall that prudence has paid off.

Speaking at the town hall in the United Kingdom, Forson said the previous administration left the economy in deep difficulty, describing the 2022 downturn as the worst he could recall.

He said the cedi lost value under intense pressure, inflation climbed, investor confidence collapsed and external reserves came under strain, while Ghana lost access to international capital markets and saw its sovereign rating cut to historic lows.

“The good news is that today, our country is back,” he said, crediting difficult and sometimes bitter decisions taken since President Mahama assumed office.

His remarks track figures the government has cited in Parliament, where Forson said inflation had fallen from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 3.4 percent in April 2026 and Ghana’s debt risk rating had eased from high to moderate.

The message forms part of the government’s wider Reset Agenda. Some analysts have questioned how durable the gains are, pointing to revenue pressures and continued reliance on short term borrowing.