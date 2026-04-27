NPA Boss: Any NDC Candidate Can Beat Bawumia in 2028

National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Chief Executive Officer Edudzi Tamakloe has declared that any candidate the National Democratic Congress (NDC) fields in the 2028 general election can defeat Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is the confirmed flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV, Tamakloe expressed confidence in the depth of talent within the NDC, naming several potential flagbearer candidates and describing them all as capable of leading the country and winning a presidential contest.

“You know what excites me today? The names you’ve mentioned. I am so happy that and I say this with so much pride that today the NDC can produce all these great men who can and all fit to lead this republic. Nothing excites me more than hearing the names you’ve mentioned Julius Debrah, Ato Forson, the National Chairman of our party, and the current Vice President,” he said.

He also highlighted the significance of Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s tenure, arguing it demonstrated the party’s capacity to advance further. “Frema, you should be happy that we have produced the first female vice president of the republic, and always remember that if we can produce that, we can even produce a president out of that. Our party is a party of possibilities, and all the individuals, beautifully, anyone of them can beat Dr Bawumia.”

When the interviewer pressed him on whether it was fair to suggest any NDC candidate could defeat Bawumia, given the former vice president’s profile, Tamakloe responded sharply. “When was the last time you heard from him? My mum told me, don’t be busy for nothing,” he said.

He was particularly effusive about Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, pointing to the government’s economic turnaround as a factor in his favour. “Many thought this economy was beyond repairs, and for this turnaround within this space of time by Ato Forson, it makes him desirable for this office,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia was elected NPP flagbearer on January 31, 2026, for the 2028 general election. Tamakloe has previously weighed in on Bawumia’s political prospects, having argued earlier in the year that former President Akufo-Addo had “craftily” built the internal NPP structures to favour Bawumia’s selection.