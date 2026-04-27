NPP’s Kwarteng: Firing GRIDCo Boss Won’t Fix Dumsor, It’s a Fuel Problem

The opposition figure pushes back against NDC celebrations over the Energy Minister's leadership shake-up, arguing structural sector issues require more than personnel changes.

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Team and former Education Ministry spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng, has pushed back against celebrations within the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the dismissal of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) Chief Executive Officer, arguing that administrative reshuffles will not resolve the country’s power supply crisis.

On Sunday, April 26, 2026, Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu announced that Energy and Green Transition Minister Dr. John Jinapor had asked the GRIDCo CEO, Ing. Mark Awuah Baah, to step aside pending investigations into the fire outbreak at the Akosombo substation. Kwakye Ofosu also confirmed a leadership shake-up at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti Region.

The announcement drew immediate praise from some NDC figures. Malik Basintale, who heads the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), shared a post on social media celebrating the move, writing that Minister Jinapor was “rolling heads” and that power supply issues would be restored as a result.

Kwarteng responded sharply, arguing that the power crisis is not a leadership or authority problem but a structural one rooted in fuel supply and financing. He described it as “fundamentally a fuel supply and financing problem within a thermal-heavy generation mix, where over 70 percent of capacity depends on reliable gas and liquid fuels.”

“The real challenge here is the persistent shortfall in fuel procurement, gas supply constraints, and deep-rooted liquidity issues in the sector and not a question of authority or leadership,” he said, adding pointedly that changing personnel alone, however senior, would not resolve those structural realities.

Kwarteng directed his response specifically at Basintale, questioning whether someone in his proximity to the Energy Minister should demonstrate a better grasp of the sector’s structural challenges.

The exchange reflects a broader political fault line over the cause of the current power crisis. Senior NDC members have suggested sabotage as a factor behind the ongoing outages, while opposition figures and energy analysts have consistently pointed to fuel supply constraints, gas shortfalls, and liquidity problems as the primary drivers.

The fire at the GRIDCo Akosombo substation on April 23, 2026, knocked out nearly 1,000 megawatts from the national grid, compounding an already strained system. The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has since implemented a six-hour rotating load shedding schedule affecting communities across Greater Accra, Ashanti, Volta, Central, and the Tema enclave, while restoration work continues at the damaged facility.