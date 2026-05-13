Nollywood’s Alexx Ekubo Dies of Advanced Kidney Cancer

The family of Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo has confirmed that he died on Monday from complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer, bringing to an end a brief but intensely private battle that had kept the 40-year-old away from public life for months.

Ekubo, born on April 10, 1986 and widely regarded as one of Nollywood’s most versatile performers, passed away at Evercare Hospital in Lagos. His family announced the cause of death on Wednesday through his Instagram page, describing a man who endured his illness with strength and faith while holding onto hope.

His prolonged absence from social media had quietly alarmed fans and colleagues. His last Instagram post dated to December 2024, around the time reports emerged that his engagement to United States-based model Fancy Acholonu had ended. Few knew then that a serious illness was already underway.

Metastatic kidney cancer, also classified as stage 4 renal cell carcinoma (RCC), is the most advanced form of the disease. By the time it reaches this stage, the cancer has spread from the kidneys to distant organs including the lungs, bones, liver or brain. What makes it particularly dangerous is how silently it progresses. Early kidney cancer rarely produces noticeable symptoms, meaning diagnosis frequently comes only after the disease has already spread significantly. Medical data indicates that roughly one third of renal cell carcinoma cases are already metastatic at the point of first diagnosis.

The five-year survival rate for metastatic kidney cancer sits between 15 and 19 percent, according to data from the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute. Without modern therapies, median survival has historically ranged from six to twelve months, though treatment advances including immunotherapy and targeted therapies have improved outcomes for some patients in recent years.

Tributes from across the Nigerian entertainment industry poured in following news of his death. Veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo wrote that Ekubo had “come, seen, and conquered,” while actor Bolanle Ninalowo and singer Peter Okoye also paid their respects publicly.

Medical professionals consistently emphasise that blood in urine, persistent back or side pain and unexplained weight loss warrant prompt investigation, as early-stage kidney cancer, when confined to the kidney, carries a five-year survival rate exceeding 90 percent.