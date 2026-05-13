Trump Lands in Beijing for High-Stakes Xi Summit

United States President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday evening to begin a two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with trade tariffs, technology competition, the ongoing Iran war and the future of Taiwan all on the agenda.

Trump descended from Air Force One to a formal reception led by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, one of Beijing’s most senior officials. The protocol choice was widely read as a deliberate signal of respect, contrasting with the lower-level welcome Trump received during his previous visit to China in 2017.

Among those who stepped off the plane alongside the president was his son Eric Trump, as well as a prominent delegation of American technology executives including Tesla chief Elon Musk and Nvidia chief Jensen Huang. Their presence positions technology access and commercial engagement as central diplomatic objectives of the visit, not merely a backdrop to geopolitical talks.

The Iran war is expected to dominate the two days of discussions. China is a major buyer of Iranian oil, supplies that have been effectively cut off as conflict has made navigation of the Strait of Hormuz untenable. Beijing, which has maintained a decades-long alliance with Tehran and remains Iran’s largest trading partner, faces sustained US pressure to leverage that relationship to influence the trajectory of the conflict.

Taiwan will also shadow the meetings. The Trump administration has sent conflicting signals to Taipei, approving a large arms deal while simultaneously softening public commitments to defend the island against potential Chinese military action.

On trade, Trump is expected to press Beijing to significantly increase its purchases of American agricultural products. China, in turn, is pushing for a reduction in US tariffs on Chinese goods, tariffs that have reshaped global supply chains and contributed to broader economic disruption since their escalation earlier in Trump’s term.

The visit was originally scheduled for March but was postponed because of the conflict in Iran, which continues to destabilise global markets and complicate the diplomatic calculus for both powers.