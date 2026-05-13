France, Haaland, Mane Headline Loaded World Cup Group

Four nations carrying distinctly different motivations arrive in Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with fixtures scheduled across Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Toronto between June 16 and June 26.

France enter the tournament still carrying the weight of their 2022 final defeat and arrive again as one of the most formidable attacking units in world football. Kylian Mbappe leads as captain, supported by Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki and Desire Doue in a forward line that gives head coach Didier Deschamps an embarrassment of options. Les Bleus have appeared at 17 World Cups and are the only side in the group to have lifted the trophy, doing so in 1998 and 2018.

Senegal bring enormous emotional stakes. Sadio Mane has announced this will be his final World Cup with the Teranga Lions, and the squad arrives with something to prove after their Africa Cup of Nations 2025 title was controversially overturned months after the final. Captain Kalidou Koulibaly leads a side that reached the quarterfinals in 2002 and will be determined to match or surpass that benchmark under head coach Pape Thiaw.

Norway’s appearance is perhaps the most anticipated in terms of individual narrative. Erling Haaland, one of the most prolific strikers in modern football, will finally compete at a major senior international tournament for the first time. He is supported by captain Martin Odegaard, Antonio Nusa and Oscar Bobb as Norway, known as Landslaget, seek to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in their history. Head coach Stale Solbakken has the attacking depth to make that ambition credible.

Iraq complete the group in historic fashion, returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1986 after defeating Bolivia in the Interconfederation World Cup Playoffs final round. The Lions of Mesopotamia, coached by Graham Arnold, are unlikely to trouble the group’s heavyweights on paper, but their qualification alone represents a significant moment for Iraqi football. Zidane Iqbal is among the players to watch.

The group opens on June 16 with France against Senegal in New York and Iraq against Norway in Boston simultaneously. France then face Iraq in Philadelphia on June 22 before the group concludes on June 26 with Norway against France in Boston and Senegal against Iraq in Toronto.