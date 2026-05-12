Nokia Embeds AI Agents Across Broadband Network Platforms

Nokia has unveiled agentic artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across its fixed product lines, embedding intelligent agents into its Altiplano, Corteca and Broadband Easy platforms to drive automation and operational intelligence across operator home and broadband networks.

The Finnish vendor is drawing on data gathered from more than 600 million broadband lines deployed globally, positioning the move as a step toward what it describes as the cognitive broadband era.

“We’re fundamentally changing how home and broadband networks are deployed and run,” said Sandy Motley, president of Nokia’s fixed networks.

The AI agents are designed to support telecom providers across the full network lifecycle, from design and planning through rollout, assurance and day-to-day operations. Field technicians gain access to AI-powered voice, text and image guidance during surveys and installations, while computer vision technology can construct a live digital twin of a Fibre to the Home (FTTH) network in real time.

On the helpdesk side, automated root cause analysis can qualify a network incident within five minutes, pushing first-contact customer resolution rates above 50 percent and reducing return visits to construction sites and connected homes by the same margin. A dedicated troubleshooting agent uses advanced reasoning to pinpoint faults, reduce ticket volume and improve first-call resolution across home and access networks.

Automated diagnostics further help operators detect performance degradation early and prevent outages, delivering improved precision to frontline support teams.

Nokia has built flexibility into the system, allowing operators to retain full control by selecting their own large language models (LLMs), data sources and interfaces rather than being locked into a single AI stack.

Motley added that the technology makes end users less likely to churn, engineers more productive and field teams faster.