Nigerian Prison Guard Arrested Over Texas Car Accident

A Nigerian correctional officer working in the United States state of Texas has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a road accident he is accused of causing, authorities say.

Ayodele Abiodun Afosi, a correctional officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), was arrested on Monday, May 11, 2026, on a charge of failure to stop and provide information following a vehicle accident involving property damage estimated at more than $200.

Afosi is assigned to the Wynne Unit, a men’s prison facility in Huntsville, Texas, where he has worked since being hired by TDCJ in February 2026. He remains in custody at the Walker County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

No further details about the circumstances of the accident were immediately available at the time of reporting.

The case is at an early legal stage and Afosi has not been convicted of any offence.