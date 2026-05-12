Ghana to Host Africa Media Forum in October 2026

Ghana’s Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has pledged government backing for the 2026 Africa Media Forum and Awards, scheduled to take place in the country during the second week of October.

The assurance came when a delegation from the Regional Media Advocacy for Health, Environment and Science Network (REMAPSEN), led by Country Coordinator Emefa Atiamoah Eli, paid a courtesy call on the minister to formally introduce the network and explore areas of collaboration ahead of the event.

The forum is expected to draw more than 200 journalists, media practitioners and key stakeholders from across Africa to deliberate on the state of health, environment and science reporting on the continent. The REMAPSEN Africa Media Forum and Awards also seeks to recognise excellence in journalism and drive stronger media engagement in development-focused communication.

During the meeting, the delegation emphasised the importance of responsible journalism in advancing critical development issues affecting Africa. George reaffirmed the government’s commitment to initiatives that support media development, digital innovation and regional collaboration, noting that the forum would serve as a meaningful platform for knowledge sharing, networking and capacity building among African journalists.

Ghana’s selection as host country positions the country as a regional hub for media development conversations at a time when the government is actively championing digital transformation and innovation-led growth.