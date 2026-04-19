Nigeria’s Broadcast Regulator Targets Biased Presenters Ahead of 2027 Vote

Nigeria’s National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned television and radio presenters that bullying guests, expressing personal opinions as facts, or compromising neutrality during broadcasts will now be treated as a formal code breach, as the country’s electoral season draws closer.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 17, the commission said it had recorded a sustained rise in violations of the sixth edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code across news, current affairs, and political programmes. It described the trend as a departure from broadcasters’ fundamental obligation to inform the public with accuracy, balance, and professionalism.

The NBC said any anchor or presenter found to have presented personal opinion as established fact, bullied or intimidated a guest, denied fair hearing to opposing views, or otherwise compromised neutrality will be classified as having committed a Class B breach under the code, a designation that carries regulatory sanctions.

The commission said it would enforce strict and uncompromised compliance with every provision of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, particularly those relating to fairness, balance, accuracy, hate speech, incitement, and respect for constitutional bodies.

The NBC also raised concern over the growing use of broadcast platforms by political actors to air divisive, inflammatory, and unverified content. It stressed that broadcasters carry full editorial responsibility for everything aired, including live programmes, and that this responsibility cannot be transferred to guests. It placed all broadcasters on formal notice, making clear that compliance with the code is mandatory and not discretionary, and warned that any station found airing unbalanced, divisive, or unverified content would face regulatory sanctions.

The commission framed the warning explicitly within the context of the 2027 general elections, urging media organisations to ensure that the airwaves serve as platforms for credible information and national cohesion rather than tools for amplifying division or spreading misinformation.

The directive has drawn immediate criticism from civil society and the political opposition. Amnesty International described the move as an unlawful and repressive attempt to silence journalists, saying the NBC has no power or right to dictate how journalists carry out their professional duties and warning that the directive appears designed to pressure media houses into self-censorship. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also condemned the advisory, describing it as a veiled attempt to stifle press freedom and warning that regulatory crackdowns of this nature have historically surfaced during politically sensitive periods ahead of elections.

The NBC has not responded publicly to the criticism.