Ecobank Executive Tells UPSA Graduates to Rethink Career Readiness

A senior banking executive has urged postgraduate students to treat continuous skills development as a professional necessity rather than a personal preference, as the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) opened its 2026 Practitioner’s Forum on April 17.

Michael Larbie, Group Executive for Corporate and Investment Banking at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, told participants that the rapid pace of technological change, including the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), is fundamentally altering job roles and raising the performance bar across industries. He argued that formal qualifications, while still important, are no longer sufficient on their own, and that durable career growth now depends on critical thinking, effective communication, and resilience.

“Continuous learning is not optional,” he said, pressing students to actively build professional networks and develop the adaptability needed to keep pace with shifting market conditions.

The forum forms part of UPSA’s structured effort to close the gap between academic instruction and employer expectations. University officials say the programme is designed to give postgraduate students direct exposure to real-world professional perspectives and strengthen their labour market readiness.

Acting Dean of the Graduate School, Dr Michael Mickson, described the initiative as a space where scholarship meets professional practice, enabling students to translate theoretical knowledge into workplace competencies.

Representing the Vice-Chancellor, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Emmanuel Selasi Asamoah noted that the forum also serves a formal institutional purpose, meeting accreditation requirements set by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC). He said today’s labour market demands more than academic credentials, with employers increasingly prioritising adaptability, problem-solving, and entrepreneurial thinking when assessing graduate candidates.

Prof. Asamoah framed engagements of this kind as essential infrastructure for preparing graduates to compete in dynamic professional environments, particularly as the boundary between classroom learning and workplace expectation continues to narrow.