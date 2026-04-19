US Mother Faces Murder Charge After Kicking Daughter From Second-Floor Window

A Louisiana woman has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after investigators determined she kicked her four-year-old daughter out of a second-storey apartment window, fracturing both the child’s wrists and forearms.

The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division issued an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Sharonica Davis following an investigation that began on April 8, 2026, when the child was brought to Ochsner Medical Center in Shreveport with multiple fractures across both wrists and forearms. Initial reports to police suggested the girl had accidentally fallen from a window at the Mirage Apartments on East Texas Street.

After conducting multiple interviews, detectives concluded the injuries were not accidental. “After the detectives began investigating, they found out that the mother of the child pushed her, kicked her out of the window,” Bossier City Police spokesperson Sergeant Shawn Poudrier said.

When investigators moved to contact Davis, they found she was already in custody at Caddo Correctional Facility in Shreveport, where she had been held on an earlier charge of cruelty to juveniles connected to the same incident. The attempted second-degree murder charge was subsequently added. Davis will be extradited to Bossier City at a later date.

The child has received medical treatment and is in the care of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

Poudrier acknowledged the emotional weight such cases place on investigators. “I have three small kids, and you see, this work in these cases takes an emotional toll on you,” he said. “And you want to try to protect every one of them that you can.”

All charges against Davis are allegations. She is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.