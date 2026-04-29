Nigerian Startup Unveils Combat Drones and Mine Detectors for Military

A Nigerian defence technology startup has unveiled a suite of autonomous military systems, including interceptor drones, mine-clearing unmanned ground vehicles, and battlefield intelligence software, as Nigeria’s armed forces seek new tools to counter a worsening insurgency in the country’s northeast.

Terra Industries made the announcement on Monday at a presentation in Abuja attended by senior military and defence officials, marking a significant expansion from its original focus on civilian drone applications and critical infrastructure protection.

The interceptor drones are built to identify and neutralise hostile unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) before they reach military targets. On the ground, the company’s unmanned vehicles function as minesweepers, using sensors and artificial intelligence to detect hidden explosives without exposing soldiers to danger.

“We are unveiling new defence systems such as our interceptor UAVs, our minesweepers, ground vehicles that can detect IEDs on the ground, and our battlefield intelligence software,” said Nathan Nwachuku, co-founder and chief executive of Terra Industries.

Nigeria has battled insurgency in its northeast for more than 17 years, with groups including Boko Haram and cells linked to Islamic State and al-Qaeda intensifying attacks on army positions. Militants have stepped up operations using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and drones, forcing the military to invest in counter-drone systems, electronic warfare, and autonomous ground equipment.

Major General Babatunde Alaya, head of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), described the collaboration with Terra Industries as timely, citing the rising number of troop casualties caused by hidden explosives and roadside bombs. DICON signed a memorandum of understanding with Terra in February 2026 to establish a joint venture covering local assembly, research, and training.

The launch reflects a broader strategic shift. Rather than relying on imported military hardware from countries including China, Turkey, Pakistan and the United States, Nigeria is increasingly looking to domestic innovation to meet urgent security needs and reduce procurement delays, maintenance bottlenecks, and rising foreign exchange costs.

Founded in 2024 by Nwachuku and Maxwell Maduka, Terra Industries has raised $34 million across two funding rounds in 2026, making it the most-funded defence technology startup on the continent. The company sells defence hardware bundled with its proprietary ArtemisOS software on a recurring-fee basis and says it already protects approximately $11 billion in assets across eight African countries.

The company is also building what it describes as Africa’s largest drone manufacturing facility in Accra, Ghana. The 34,000-square-foot Pax-2 plant is in its final construction phase and is expected to be fully operational by the end of June 2026, producing three aerial platforms including the Kama interceptor drone, which is capable of 300 kilometres per hour and designed for counter-drone defence. The facility will create 120 engineering jobs.