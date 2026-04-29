MTN MoMo Unit Backs Young Developers to Drive Ghana’s Digital Economy

Mobile Money Fintech Limited (MMFL) is launching a deliberate push to identify and support young app developers fresh from school, integrating their innovations into Ghana’s mobile money ecosystem as part of a strategy to deepen digital financial inclusion and reduce the country’s dependence on cash.

The Chief Product and Services Officer of MMFL, Mrs Sylvia Otuo-Acheampong, outlined the initiative at the 2026 MTN Ghana Media and Stakeholders Forum in Accra. She said many young developers possess strong technical skills but lack the business understanding needed to translate ideas into practical financial solutions, and that MMFL intends to bridge that gap directly.

The developer support programme runs alongside a broader effort to digitise Ghana’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, one of the economy’s most cash-intensive value chains. Mrs Otuo-Acheampong revealed that MMFL is engaging major FMCG companies, fintech partners, and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to map out how digital payments can be extended from distributors all the way down to final retailers, removing cash entirely from the supply chain.

“Between FMCGs, fintech, and the Bank of Ghana, we are looking at how to remove cash through the value chain, mopping it up and bringing it all the way to the final retailer onto the digital space,” she said.

A recurring challenge identified by Mrs Otuo-Acheampong is the tendency for mobile money users to cash out funds immediately after receiving them, rather than spending within the digital ecosystem. She attributed this to a shortage of digital spending options, arguing that when users cannot complete transactions digitally, cash withdrawal becomes the only option. MMFL, which completed its regulatory spinoff from MTN Ghana’s telecoms arm on March 31, 2026, now serves more than 17 million registered subscribers and is expanding its product range to include credit, insurance, and advanced payment solutions.

On security, MMFL is deploying artificial intelligence tools to detect fraud patterns in real time, while its “Shine Your Eye” public education initiative aims to improve digital literacy and help customers recognise social engineering tactics, which the company identified as among the most persistent threats to user safety.

Mrs Otuo-Acheampong stressed that sustaining digital financial services growth requires intentional action from every stakeholder in the ecosystem, from developers and fintech partners to regulators and platform providers, to ensure that wallet owners always have a digital avenue for every transaction they need to complete.