MTN Ghana Commits US$2 Billion Over Eight Years to Drive Digital Growth

MTN Ghana has announced a fresh US$1 billion investment programme to be rolled out over the next three years, bringing its total commitment to Ghana’s digital infrastructure to US$2 billion over an eight-year period and cementing its position as one of the largest private sector investors in the country’s telecommunications sector.

The new investment cycle follows an earlier US$1 billion programme completed over the five years to 2025. Combined, the two programmes represent one of the most sustained capital commitments by a single private company to Ghana’s digital economy.

Chief Executive Officer Stephen Blewett unveiled the three-year plan at MTN Ghana’s 2026 Media and Stakeholder Engagement in Accra, telling stakeholders the investment would deliver clearer calls, faster data speeds, and more reliable connectivity for millions of customers, including those in underserved communities.

The forum was held under the theme “MTN Ghana @30: Connecting Ghana, Shaping the Digital Future,” marking the company’s 30 years of operations in the country, and brought together media practitioners, regulators, partners, and key stakeholders.

A significant portion of the new investment will go into network expansion and upgrades of IT systems to ensure efficiency and resilience. Mr Blewett identified fibre cuts as a major operational challenge, attributing the problem partly to road construction works and human interference, and called for stronger public education and stricter enforcement measures to protect telecommunications infrastructure.

On network rollout, Mr Blewett disclosed that MTN Ghana plans to deploy more than 800 new cell sites in 2026, a sharp increase compared with previous years, aimed at reducing congestion in densely populated urban areas and extending improved connectivity to fast-growing peri-urban and rural communities.

“Customers are using more data than ever before, and we must continue to invest to meet that demand and improve service quality,” he said.

Mr Blewett also outlined the company’s sustainability efforts, noting that more than 50 percent of MTN Ghana’s operational sites are powered by solar energy, with plans to increase the use of renewable energy further. He added that MTN Ghana currently has over 31 million subscribers, while data usage has grown by approximately 48 percent, driven by demand for video streaming, social media, and other digital services.

Beyond network performance, MTN Ghana said the cumulative US$2 billion investment is expected to generate broader economic benefits, including job creation, enhanced digital inclusion, and stronger support for education, healthcare, rural connectivity, small and medium-sized enterprises, and financial services.

Mr Blewett described Ghana as one of MTN’s most strategic markets and said the company remains confident in its long-term growth prospects despite global economic uncertainties.